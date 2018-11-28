Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $88,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 113.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 42,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IDEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $9,596,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 62.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

