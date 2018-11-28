Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 54,732 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $109,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,313,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after buying an additional 28,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 293,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $678.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $420,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

