Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $119.25 Million Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,641 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.66% of Medidata Solutions worth $119,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 69.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,394,000 after buying an additional 782,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,592,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,736,000 after purchasing an additional 97,571 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 876,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after purchasing an additional 274,315 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Medidata Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDSO shares. ValuEngine cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medidata Solutions to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

