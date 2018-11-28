Phoenix Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004157 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

