Phillip Md Et Al Frost Sells 450,085 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 450,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $6,107,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $678,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 75,085 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,033,169.60.

On Friday, November 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 145,609 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,066,191.71.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.29. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Vector Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

