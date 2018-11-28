Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $115,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

PM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,666. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

