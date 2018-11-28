Philip James Brown Buys 2,000 Shares of Acadian Timber Corp (ADN) Stock

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) Director Philip James Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,540.00.

ADN stock opened at C$15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. Acadian Timber Corp has a 1 year low of C$15.29 and a 1 year high of C$20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

