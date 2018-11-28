Pfizer (PFE) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $42.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morningstar set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 500,587 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.