Persimmon (PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,012.00

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,012 ($26.29) and last traded at GBX 2,014 ($26.32), with a volume of 1757062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,113 ($27.61).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,775 ($36.26) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,860 ($37.37) to GBX 2,575 ($33.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,760 ($36.06) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,776.17 ($36.28).

In other Persimmon news, insider Roger Devlin acquired 12,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,217 ($28.97) per share, for a total transaction of £278,787.75 ($364,285.57).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

