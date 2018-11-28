Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 18th

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Perrigo stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.99 per share, with a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,332.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,015.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

