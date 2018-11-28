Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) is North Fourth Asset Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

North Fourth Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises about 3.6% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 61,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/penn-national-gaming-inc-penn-is-north-fourth-asset-management-lps-7th-largest-position.html.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.