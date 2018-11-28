Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Udg Healthcare (UDG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 895 ($11.69) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 825.10 ($10.78).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON UDG opened at GBX 596 ($7.79) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a one year high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

In other news, insider Peter Gray bought 14,000 shares of Udg Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £88,340 ($115,431.86).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.