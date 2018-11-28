Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

PGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $38.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 22.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,370.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 492,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.