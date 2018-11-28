PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Reading International, Inc. (RDI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Reading International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,156 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 487,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDI. BidaskClub upgraded Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reading International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Reading International had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

