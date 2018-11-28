PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $312,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stock

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,507,000 after buying an additional 70,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,682,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,806,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 31.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,389,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,307 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $142.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($13.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $312,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/peak6-investments-llc-invests-312000-in-renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr-stock.html.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.