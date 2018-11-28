PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,848 K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K2M Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 237,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 227.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares during the period.

K2M Group stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. K2M Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). K2M Group had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that K2M Group Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTWO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of K2M Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K2M Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other K2M Group news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 82,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,255,129.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

