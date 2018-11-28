PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,841 Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 74.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,538,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 657,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 386.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,765 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cannae by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 275,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,449,000 after purchasing an additional 271,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Cannae from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

CNNE opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $293.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Malcolm Holland III acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 25,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,841 Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/peak6-investments-llc-buys-shares-of-13841-cannae-holdings-inc-cnne.html.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.