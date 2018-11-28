Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,016,574.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $31.43. 43,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,269. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.