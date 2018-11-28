Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Shares of PAYC opened at $121.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 138.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $7,626,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $1,867,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock worth $10,579,076 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

