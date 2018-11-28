Paul Abberley Buys 68,500 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 68,500 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £198,650 ($259,571.41).
Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 9th, Paul Abberley bought 46 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($193.55).
- On Friday, October 12th, Paul Abberley bought 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153.51 ($200.59).
CAY stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Charles Stanley Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 434 ($5.67).
Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.
About Charles Stanley Group
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
