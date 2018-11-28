Paul Abberley Buys 68,500 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 68,500 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £198,650 ($259,571.41).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Paul Abberley bought 46 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($193.55).

On Friday, October 12th, Paul Abberley bought 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153.51 ($200.59).

CAY stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Charles Stanley Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 434 ($5.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/paul-abberley-buys-68500-shares-of-charles-stanley-group-plc-cay-stock.html.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.