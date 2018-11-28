Paul A. Pittman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of -0.05.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 375.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

