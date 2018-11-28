Party City Holdco (PRTY) vs. IGS Capital Group (IGSC) Financial Contrast

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco 8.70% 14.86% 4.11% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Party City Holdco and IGS Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 1 8 0 2.89 IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.52%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Party City Holdco and IGS Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.37 billion 0.48 $215.34 million $1.20 9.79 IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 62.65 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Party City Holdco has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Party City Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Party City Holdco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Party City Holdco has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of -4.05, indicating that its stock price is 505% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats IGS Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations. As of March 9, 2018, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 150 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

