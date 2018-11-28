Paragon Trading Down 77.3% Over Last Week (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange. Paragon has a total market cap of $586,928.00 and $4,744.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 77.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.02374105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00124540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00194701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.08758505 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,936,587 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

