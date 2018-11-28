Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $45.47 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3,703.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cardinal Health worth $45,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

CAH opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

