Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,378 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $49,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 807,986 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 615,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 605,674 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 512,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $875,106.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,505 shares of company stock worth $2,186,497. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

