Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXFD. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of OXFD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 91,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,361. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -0.09.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,662 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

