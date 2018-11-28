Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 654 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,655.24 ($3,469.54).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

On Monday, October 22nd, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 353 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £2,661.62 ($3,477.88).

On Monday, September 24th, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 291 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 913 ($11.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,656.83 ($3,471.62).

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 685 ($8.95) on Wednesday. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.19 ($0.17).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

WARNING: “Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB) Insider Purchases £2,655.24 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/oxford-biomedica-plc-oxb-insider-purchases-2655-24-in-stock.html.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.