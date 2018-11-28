Owens Corning (OC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price hoisted by Northcoast Research to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.87.

NYSE:OC opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 614,241 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 796,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 96.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 69.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 210,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 86,175 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

