Owens Corning (OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.68 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Owens Corning by 95.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 614,241 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 796,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 210,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 86,175 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 115,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

