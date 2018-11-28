Orefinders Resources (ORX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in Canada. Its principal properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 432 acres located to the southeast of the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims on 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

