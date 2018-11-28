Orange (ORAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Argus cut their price target on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Orange has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3399 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Orange by 4.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 11.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orange by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,916,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

