Ooma (OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OOMA stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 65,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,429. The company has a market cap of $268.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.97. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $157,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $900,023. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 794,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

