Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.89 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $125,933,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,682,000 after purchasing an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $79,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 122.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,166 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $40,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
