Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.89 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $125,933,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,682,000 after purchasing an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $79,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 122.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,166 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $40,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $296.83 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-takes-1-89-million-position-in-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta.html.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.