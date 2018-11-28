On Deck Capital (ONDK) Sees Large Volume Increase

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,854,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 566,753 shares.The stock last traded at $7.69 and had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $12.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 29.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.32 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other On Deck Capital news, Director David Hartwig sold 105,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $878,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

