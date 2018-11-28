Omega Flex (OFLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.99

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Omega Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omega Flex by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omega Flex by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Flex by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 21.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Omega Flex (OFLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.99” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/omega-flex-oflx-hits-new-1-year-low-at-52-99.html.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.