Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,332 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. 49,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,960. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, COO John W. Swygert sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $4,264,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Stasz sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $486,520.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,337 shares of company stock worth $38,781,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

