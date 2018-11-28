Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

OPOF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

