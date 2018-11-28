Obsidian Energy (OBE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 229318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.129999999628571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

