Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,969,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 270,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,710,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 181,673 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 780,594 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,171,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

