NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of NutriSystem worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 21.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NTRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NutriSystem stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. NutriSystem Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

NutriSystem declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/nutrisystem-inc-ntri-holdings-raised-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.