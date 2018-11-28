Nutanix (NTNX) Issues Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Nutanix updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $-0.25–0.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance to approx $(0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.65. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,213,000 after purchasing an additional 900,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,298,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,068,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,482,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,222,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after purchasing an additional 588,743 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

