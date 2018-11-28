Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Vectura Group (VEC)

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.88% from the company’s current price.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.88 ($1.63).

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Monday. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

