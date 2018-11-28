Nostrum Oil & Gas’ (NOG) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

Nostrum Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535 ($6.99).

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

