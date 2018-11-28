Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 17th

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Northview Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.42. 307,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$26.09.

NVU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.06.

