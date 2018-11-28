Northland Securities Reiterates Corporate Rating for Savannah Resources (SAV)

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Capital Partners reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savannah Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 23.53 ($0.31).

SAV stock opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Monday. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

