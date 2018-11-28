Northern Trust Corp Buys 21,315 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of El Pollo LoCo worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LOCO opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $615.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.29.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $112.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of October 15, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

