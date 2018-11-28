Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of SmartFinancial worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on SmartFinancial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.35.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director James Beaumont Wicks purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $253,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller purchased 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,069.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,705 shares of company stock valued at $569,786. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

