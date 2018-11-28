North Fourth Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in First Data Corp (FDC)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. First Data accounts for about 1.0% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDC opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $2,171,541.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,718 shares of company stock worth $6,723,705 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Data in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Data in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.04.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

