Nio Inc – (NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.47.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $105,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $228,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NIO has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.