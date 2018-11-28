NIKON CORP/ADR (NINOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nikon’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 results primarily benefited from strong performance of precision and healthcare segments. Increased sales of large-sized FPD Lithography panels boosted precision equipment revenues. Additionally, international revenue growth from biological microscopes and retinal imaging diagnosis instruments aided healthcare revenues. Moreover, demand for D850, Z 7 and D3500 cameras were good. Management noted that improvement in capital investment and increase in personal consumption in Japan led to gradual recovery of the economic situation in first half of the year. This improves growth prospects in the second-half. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, high R&D expenditure, restructuring costs and investments related to the medical business are overhang on margins.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NINOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

